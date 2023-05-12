JPChase exec explains why bank provided Atlanta students with clothes, supplies

JPChase Bank is dedicated to being active partners in their communities. In Atlanta, the bank partnered with the Atlanta Hawks for a Project Rebound clinic where local students got active with basketball drills.

To recap the activities, JPChase Bank community manager Mathilda Lambert spoke to rolling out about what the bank is doing to help children in Atlanta.

Why did Chase decide to partner with the Atlanta Hawks?

Chase and the Atlanta Hawks teamed up to bring Project Rebound to the community and to schools in the city of Atlanta to ensure that we are donating not just basketball equipment, but also clothing items as well to the kids in Atlanta.

This particular clinic features the inner city, and more specifically, the Black youth of Atlanta. Why was it pivotal for Chase when looking at demographics to assist?

It’s important for Chase and the Atlanta Hawks to ensure that we are investing in the next generation of leaders in Atlanta. So not just taking care of their physical health, but also taking care of their financial health needs as well.

Does Chase plan to continue this partnership with the Atlanta Hawks? If so, why?

We absolutely do because we have to meet the young leaders where they are. So coming this fall, we’ll do more initiatives with Project Rebound.