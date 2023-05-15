Dave Chappelle slams San Francisco’s homeless crisis in surprise stand-up show

Dave Chappelle has not been one to hold back during his stand-up shows, and though he may receive backlash, he continues to do express his feelings on a myriad of controversial topics through his comedy.

In an impromptu show in San Francisco, the comedian called out the city’s struggles, specifically regarding homelessness in the city.

“What the f— happened to this place,” Chappelle said.

During the show, Chappelle described San Francisco as his second home, and how he used to play hundreds of shows there earlier in his career “using the city like a godd— ATM” when he needed a paycheck.

He told a story about the city’s homelessness problems during his set, saying that he ate at an Indian restaurant a few nights before the show, and he saw someone defecate in front of the restaurant while he was walking in.

According to McKinsey & Company, it is estimated that 38,000 people are living on the streets in San Francisco, which is a 35 percent increase since 2019.

Chappelle said that San Francisco has now become “half Glee, half zombie movie,” and that “y’all n—– need a Batman.”