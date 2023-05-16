Kwame Brown calls Ja Morant ‘NBA Dumb Boy’ (video)

It seems as if everyone is slam-dunking Ja Morant these days.

Former No. 1 NBA draft pick Kwame Brown eviscerated Morant on his YouTube podcast, telling the Memphis Grizzlies acrobatic guard, “you got to be the stupidest m—-f—– in the league” for getting caught flashing a handgun once again.

As NBA fans recall, Morant was suspended for eight games in March 2023 for waving a firearm on his Instagram story while shirtless and dancing inside a Denver-area strip club following a game.

This time, Morant was blasting music inside an SUV with his homeboys when a passenger panned the video over to Morant who had a pistol in his hand while driving.

“I’ve heard of NBA YoungBoy, but you are NBA Dumb Boy,” Brown said in a nine-minute video posted to his YouTube page. “You got to be the dumbest motherf—— in the league. You’ve got $231 million promised to you and you want to be a f–ing thug.”

ESPN reported that Morant is facing a much stiffer punishment when the NBA concludes its investigation. As of today, Morant has been “suspended from all team activities” indefinitely, the Memphis Grizzlies wrote in a statement.

Brown added that Morant has a right to possess guns, but he has a problem with Morant’s moronic need to flash them in public.

“Yeah, it’s OK for you to have a gun,” Brown continued in the video as he paced around a house. “You have a Second Amendment right to have a gun. But what the f— you keep pulling it out menacing for?

“What is all this music you keep listening to? [Does] this music keep putting you in a trance? Because this music is about to cost you your f—— career.”

Admitting that he has done some “dumb s—” in his life, Brown nevertheless admonished Morant to take inventory of his friends because they could cost him his ultra-lucrative career.

“Your friends ain’t your g–d— friends because I’ve done dumb s— before and you know when I noticed a real friend, they are going to tell you when you’re wrong and they ain’t going to argue with you but they just ain’t going to go with you and participate with the bulls—,” said Brown, who was arrested for a DUI and a disorderly conduct in two separate incidents during his playing career.

Listen to the video in full: