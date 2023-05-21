Wendy Williams is not in the hospital despite alleged health concerns

Wendy Williams – who fronted “The Wendy Williams Show” for over a decade until 2021 when she stepped down due to her ongoing issues with the autoimmune condition Graves disease – was said to have checked into a New York facility over a fortnight ago. But now a rep for the former shock jock has quashed the rumors and noted she has not even been in the area, and the rumors of her demise are greatly exaggerated.

Shawn Zanotti told PageSix: “I can confirm that Wendy Williams is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported.”

Just days ago, a source had claimed that Williams was in medical care and briefly left the facility before checking back in almost straight away.

The source told The US Sun: “Wendy first went into the hospital about two weeks ago. She was released briefly last weekend, and she went right back in.”

A second insider claimed that Williams’ family was aware she had been hospitalized as they insisted she was not in a rehabilitation facility. The source said. “All I know is she is in the hospital right now, and it’s not rehab. I don’t know which hospital.”

The former radio host and daytime television staple was slated to give a talk at an event but canceled at the last minute, with another insider claiming that her ability to perform would be “rocky at best” as they alleged she had a wavering ability to string a sentence together.

The source said: “There is a video from Wendy that will be played Saturday, apologizing for the late cancellation. Wendy’s ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day, but not the next. There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better.”