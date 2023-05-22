Crane collapse injures multiple people in Midtown Atlanta (video)

There has been a reported crane and building “collapse” in the Midtown section of Atlanta on Monday afternoon, May 22, 2023, injuring several bystanders.

News stations 11 Alive and Fox 5 Atlanta report that a construction crane crashed onto the street at approximately 2 p.m. EDT on West Peachtree Street between 10th and 11th streets, injuring four people. All four were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta.

There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

A woman who lives inside Tens on West describes hearing a loud thud. Moments later, firefighters told her she needed to evacuate. We will have everything we know ahead at 4. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/CLIbSvx2Fd — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) May 22, 2023

The news outlet also reported that a building under construction had several floors also collapse, which may have caused the crane to buckle. This development prompted firefighters and other first responders to evacuate residents of adjacent buildings.

A car was completely demolished by the collapse of the crane. Spring and West Peachtree streets between 10th and 14th streets have been closed to foot and vehicle traffic for the time being.

Stay tuned for further developments.