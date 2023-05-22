Wiz Khalifa pays tribute to fallen hip-hop artists during music set

The hip-hop world has lost some influential rappers over the years, and what they accomplished will not be forgotten.

To make sure they’re not forgotten, Wiz Khalifa shared a touching moment with fans during his set at the Sauce Boyz Festival in Puerto Rico.

Khalifa began to perform “See You Again,” and the screen behind him paid tribute to a number of artists who have died over the past few years, including Lil Peep, King Von, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD, DMX, Mac Miller and Takeoff.

Wiz Khalifa paid tribute to Takeoff, Lil Peep, King Von, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, DMX, Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, and more during his recent performance at a Festival 🙏🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/aJjodGxNAU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 21, 2023

“No matter what you go through in life, you need the people around you with you,” Khalifa said during the performance. “And don’t ever forget I’ll always be right there, too.”

“See You Again” was originally made in the wake of Paul Walker’s death, the actor known for his role in the Fast and Furious movie franchise.