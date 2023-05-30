Baby Tate displays versatility at star-studded, entertaining Atlanta Dream game

Baby Tate is climbing through the ranks of Atlanta hip-hop, and it was on full display at the Atlanta Dream‘s home opener against the Indiana Fever on May 28.

During a halftime set at midcourt at Gateway Center Arena, Tate confidently performed the singles “Hey, Mickey!” and “I Am.” The artist also showed off her singing ability, which was above the average rappers in an era where every artist does some singing. The charismatic Tate demanded the attention of the star-studded crowd that featured NBA players Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell; hip-hop artist Roscoe Dash; WNBA legend Swin Cash and her entrepreneur husband Steve Canal; as well as AMP member ImDavisss.

The game was a sell-out with over 3,000 fans in attendance. The matchup featured the WNBA’s past two No. 1 draft picks Rhyne Howard and Aliyah Boston. Boston, the former South Carolina star, brought out a massive crowd from the nearby Southern state to watch her first professional win. Another star in the game was NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft. Smith forced the game-winning stop on Howard to give the Fever its first win in 21 games.

“We got the shot that we wanted,” Dream head coach Tanisha Wright said. “We tried to get a look originally, and then I told Rhy if she can’t get the shot to go ahead, play one-on-one and try to get a shot up. We trust her in those situations.”

Indiana’s 20-game losing streak was tied for the longest in WNBA history.

“We’re trying to change the culture,” Boston said. “That takes steps. Getting our first win was one of them, and everyone’s just excited for each other.”