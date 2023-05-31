Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and ‘Making it Count’ work to advocate for and confront the menthol crisis in Detroit; Register today

Detroit Anti-Menthol movement has spread its wings and is garnering national attention.

Join the Making It Count Community Development Corporation and Detroit’s own, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson for a Juneteenth lunch and learn experience on Saturday, June 10, 2023 starting at 2pm at the Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave. The discussion, titled “Still Fighting For Freedom in America,” will center around learning the tactics that big tobacco companies use to keep the public in chains as it pertains to using menthol and flavored tobacco products.

It is important that we highlight and educate the masses on ridding our community of tobacco use, particularly menthol and other flavored tobacco products,” stated Minou Jones, founder and CEO of Making It Count Community Development Corporation. With the help of Dyson, Jones and her organization will be on-hand to educate the community on how to ban menthol and flavored tobacco products aimed at the Black community. Dr. Dyson, who is an ally in the fight to save Black Lives, recognizes the harms caused by the tobacco industry on the Black community and will be on-hand to take questions during the event.

We invite community leaders, residents, people suffering from asthma, those who suffer from second-hand smoke and others to partake in this lunch and learn, in person, so you can hear first-hand from Jones and a Black scholar and intellectual on the harmful effects of menthol and flavored tobacco products.

