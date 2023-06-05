The mother of Justin Combs criticized Diddy after their son was busted for a DUI in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

The LAPD confirmed that Combs, 28, was booked in the early morning hours and given a $5000 bond.

Combs’ mother, Misa Hylton, ripped into the 53-year-old music mogul for setting a bad example for their child.

“I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son,” she wrote with a 100 emoji. In more posts, she added: “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The truth shall set you free.”

“Act BAD BAD boy I used to want to be a BAD Girl. I chose to be a QUEEN tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL,” Hylton wrote. “I should have kept my child with me. F*** UCLA too. Everybody can get it.”

Combs played college football at UCLA and graduated from the university in 2016. “How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company,”Hylton continued. “Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!!!! NOT MINES.”