The late great Tupac Shakur finally received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7 in Los Angeles. Some of the celebrity guests included YG, Mike Epps, Big Boy and DJ Quik.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted off me,” DJ Quik told rolling out. “I stopped drinking alcohol on April 11, I might have a drink tonight. I might break my fast, actually not because alcohol tastes like s—. It’s an honor that’s long overdue, but he got to become the 11th rapper to get a star, it’s priceless.”

The star is located on the 6200 block of Hollywood Blvd, in front of the famous Amoeba Records at the corner of Argyle.

“It’s amazing,” Big Boy told rolling out. “As soon as I stepped out on that podium, bruh, and you look at all of these people who could’ve been anywhere and they chose to be here today, that just shows you the impact that ‘Pac continues to have. Just being able to host and emcee, that was magical for me. I’m truly honored to be out here. It’s just beautiful, God’s timing.”