LA BLACK PRIDE names Raven-Symoné as the recipient of this year’s trailblazer

LOS ANGELES, CA (June 5, 2023) – The 34th annual LA BLACK PRIDE (LABP) returns to Los Angeles during the 4th of July weekend to celebrate all things Black and queer. Today, LABP announces Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress, singer, and songwriter Raven-Symoné will be the recipient of this year’s Jewel Thais-Williams Trailblazer Award for her undeniable contributions and impact on music, TV/film, and culture at ONE “Mega Party” on July 1st at Catch One from 9 PM – 3 AM. Greg Mathis, Jr. and Elliott Cooper from E!’s hit series “Mathis Family Matters” will host the CLSQ Kickoff Celebration at Chapel at the Abbey on Thursday, June 29th, from 10 PM – 2 AM.

Produced by BBE Group, each year LABP reflects on the year’s past and the people and pioneers that have paved the way. In 2023, we are celebrating ourselves, daily. We are celebrating those who are shaping the future of our community, big and small. This year’s theme, #MyBlackIsGold, is more than a mission; it’s a mantra. It’s an affirmation that we are worthy of equity, mental health, and the pure joy of simply being and loving who we are.

This year’s #MyBlackIsGold events and experiences will celebrate black queer and trans beauty, intelligence, and achievements.

Sponsors for this year’s LABP include Gilead, BBE Group, Jack’’d, Mistr, TruEvolution, Aids Healthcare Foundation, and Native Son.

For more information, please visit www.blackpridela.com.