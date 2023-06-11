Chiropractor Ben McDowell gives 3 tips to improve back health

Chiropractor Ben McDowell is in the business of making people walk a little taller. The Roswell, Georgia-based doctor recently supported his friend Dr. Damon Kimes at a medical professional networking event, and before he walked in, he gave rolling out a few tips to strengthen your back this year.

Why are you here tonight?

I’m here to support my great colleague Dr. Damon Christian Kimes of Roswell Pain and Weight Loss Specialists invited me out tonight. He has always been a tremendous colleague of mine. He takes excellent care of the patients I refer to him for second opinions and co-management. I even referred my own father to him for treatment because he does a tremendous job. So this is a personal thing for me to support a great colleague. I would even say he’s a great friend, so I’m just proud to get an invitation here.

What are three tips you can give to people for their backs to feel better in 2023?

Well in 2023. Three things I would say to help people with their wellness. As a chiropractor, I would say, think of it like a dentist or a mechanic. If you don’t rotate and balance the tires on your vehicle, your steering wheel is going to kind of jiggle, your tires are going to wear out. If you don’t clean and brush your teeth, then they’re going to rot out of your head. So visiting a chiropractor is the cornerstone to tremendous wellness and prevention. In addition, people need to make sure they’re getting mobility in their life, even if it’s just a 15-20 minute walk around the neighborhood a few times a week, that’s been proven to decrease things like cardiovascular disease and the risk of diabetes. Always make sure to have a well-rounded diet, which includes all different food groups, and make sure to stay hydrated.

What is one tip on posture?

Everybody knows where their ear is, and everyone knows where their shoulder is. So if they can make sure that their ears are over their shoulder, in other words, everyone knows this is not good. But if they feel that you’re going forward, try to center [your ear] above that shoulder, and that will decrease that pressure on the neck and on the spine. And when they’re seated, make sure we’re not [hunched] over. Make sure the shoulders are back, and down and have a good ergonomic posture.

Where can people find your services in the Atlanta area?

Certainly. We’re conveniently located in Roswell, Georgia, right off Exit 7 off of Georgia 400. We’re on Instagram @McDowellChiropractic. Facebook at McDowell Chiropractic and on LinkedIn. We have a website. Give us a call at the office and you’ll be in the right place at the right time.