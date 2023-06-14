Comcast RISE to award 100 small businesses in metro Detroit

13,000 small businesses nationwide have been awarded over $110 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants
Photo courtesy of [Comcast RISE]

For the third consecutive year, Comcast is investing in small businesses locally with its Comcast RISE program.  Comcast RISE (which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment) was created in 2020 to help small businesses that were hardest hit by COVID-19 recover and thrive. During those two years, Comcast has assisted more than 650 small businesses owned by people of color and women in Michigan.

As many small businesses shift from pandemic recovery to long-term sustainability, this next evolution of the program focuses on helping businesses of all types accelerate growth, while continuing our focus on diversity, inclusion and community investment.


This year, Comcast RISE will provide 100 small businesses across Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties with grants that include the following: 

  • $5,000 monetary grant  
  • Creative production, media, and technology makeovers  
  • Education resources  
  • Business consultation services 

Interested applicants can apply from June 1-30 at www.ComcastRISE.com 


