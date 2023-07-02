Kala Evans of ATLBodyWorks heals others through the power of touch

Kala Evans is is a licensed massage therapist and the founder of ATL BodyWorks, a boutique spa in Midtown Atlanta. We had the privilege of interviewing an exceptional massage therapist, an expert in the art of alleviating pain, reducing stress, and promoting overall relaxation. With her adept hands and profound understanding of the human body, this skilled practitioner has been serving as a conduit of tranquility, helping people embark on transformative journeys towards optimal health.

Tell us Kala, how did you enter into this line of work?

My entry to massage therapy was different than most. You could say it was due to bad decisions at that time. I might even say life happened. I went through a devastating divorce and just decided to leave corporate America. Honestly, I just needed something quick to learn as a trade. Little did I know that that the school I chose specialized in mind, body, and spirit as their curriculum and it changed my entire life. I learned a valuable skill, but also found a safe space to just heal.

What have you learned about yourself in doing this type of work? How has it changed you?

For the first time, I know what I do matters, and I am making an impact in people’s lives.

I bring healing, therapy, and education to each new client, and, I feel grateful knowing that someone has changed for the better. For me, it is not just a skill or a job, it is a ministry. My table is sacred, and I treat each session as my offering back to the world. The experiences and testimonies that my clients have given me afterwards have truly inspired me and confirmed that I’m where I am supposed to be.

What advice would you give younger women entering your field?

Please invest consistently in your self-development. We are therapists, not performance artists or circus acts. Please don’t get in the field just to embarrass yourself or the industry. Take the time to surround yourself with people who will push you and challenge you to grow. Develop a passion for stretching yourself and sticking to it even when it’s a slow season. Always make sure you are offering the best version of yourself. This will motivate your clients as well. Always remember when you intentionally build the right environment, the right people will come.

What else would you want people to know about you or your work, or anything else you want our audience to know in general?

When you come to ATL BodyWorks, you come as a client, but you leave as family. I have helped people of all social and economic backgrounds enhance their lifestyles through massage and bodywork. You can find me on all social sites. So, stop playing, and come get these hands.