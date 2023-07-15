Eric Freeman is an account executive with Audacy Communications. He helps small businesses with advertising strategies, sports marketing, as well as urban and digital promotions.

The sales and marketing executive recently partnered with Rémy Martin to produce a quarterly brunch at the Green Haus located on the rooftop of Suite Lounge to celebrate women in Atlanta who significantly impact the community.

Freeman shared his perspective on how this event is elevating the culture.

Tell us about the first quarterly brunch event.

The brunch that’s going to happen is really due to our partners at Rémy Martin. Eric and Jolin are both amazing and they saw a need, as well as myself, to put some women up on a pedestal and let the city know the excellent work that they’re doing, [along with] how to support them, and grow a series around that. This will just be the first of a quarterly brunch that we ought to do.

Who are some of the women you highlight in this inaugural brunch?

This time around, Candace M. Stanciel, who is the chief equity officer for the city of Atlanta. There’s also Imani Barnes, who’s a state representative out in Tucker. She does a lot for the school districts making sure that our kids are getting the kinds of meals that they need. We have Ketatta Mincey Parker who transitioned from modeling into bartending, and now she’s into urban farming and sourcing to different bars. We also have Nyesha Washington, who is an actress – she’s transitioned from her professional career, and now she’s following her dreams.

How does brunch culture elevate lifestyle and cultural values?

I would say not all brunches do honestly. I think that there are different brunch areas like I was saying with Rock Steady – Atlanta and you know Chef Virgil, he can kind of push your palate. I’m a person who really kind of sticks in my box, but I trust him when he says you need to try this different kind of food, this different kind of meat, and the way I prepared it. He’ll kind of tell you the background of where it comes from, whether it’s inspired by an island or a country … it just takes you on a journey.

What are the top 10 songs of the summer?

I went to see Usher in April, so I can only imagine we’re going to have a ton of it at the brunch. I also think Summer Walker has amazing music. I think it’s inspired by brunch and it’s a great addition to brunch. Then I’m also a person who can go back and forth between new school and old school. I could listen to Bill Withers at brunch, but I’m kind of all over the board. DJ Jay Tek is an amazing DJ, so I’m sure he’s going to take us on a brunch journey that I’m going to love. We also have a live band that’s playing, so I think that will be amazing as well.