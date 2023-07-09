On July 8, marketing guru Eric Freeman presented the first “Brunch in the Sky” quarterly event at the Greenhaus that highlighted a number of successful women in Atlanta, such as Ketatta Mincey Parker, Nyesha Washington, Imani Barnes, and Candace Stanciel.

Held at Suite Food Lounge, the event was sponsored by Rémy Martin, and hosted by V-103’s Big Tigger and Skye Butterfli, with sounds from DJ Jay Tek.

The event also included signature Rémy Martin cocktails and a live band for attendees.

Rolling out caught up with Latasha, one of Suite Lounge’s bartenders, to ask about creating a successful brunch.

What was your experience at the Rémy Martin ‘Brunch In The Sky’ quarterly event held at Suite Lounge?

It was really cool. One lady speaking was really touching, her son kind of wrote something for her so that was really sweet. The drinks were good and everything. We made a Rémy Sidecar with 1738, we made a Rémy Margarita, we made a Rémy Old Fashioned, and a Rémy Ginger Beer, so it was really good.

Do you feel like brunch culture is evolving?

Honestly, brunch is still the same. It depends if there is an event going on in town, especially Greek weekend, they always come out. A lot of people like R&B with a mix of ratchet music. They like the combination of both.

What makes you stand out as a bartender?

I can create my own drinks. If somebody asked me to just make them something, I’m real quick with that.

As a mixologist, what mixes best with Rémy Martin?

With Rémy Martin, it’s really strong, so you kind of want to sweeten it a little bit. So, the Rémy Sidecar was perfect. I think I sold more Rémy Sidecars than anything today because it’s a little bit of sweetness paired with the strong Rémy Martin.

What was it like bartending for an event sponsored by Rémy Martin?

It’s really cool. I like it and I like the different people that I get to meet. Everybody likes to order different stuff, I like to create different stuff, and I enjoy engaging with the customers and figuring out what they like to drink and just making them something.

Any pet peeves you have with customers?

When they just stand around at the bar and don’t order anything.

What is a tip you can give bartenders across the country to help present a successful brunch?

Know your drinks and know your cocktails. Always have your own signature cocktails, because people are really big on you being able to create them something. Always know how to create stuff and know the liquors. If they tell you they drink brown liquor know what to make with brown liquor and if they drink tequila know what to mix it with. Just have your own little twist to it.