Vice President Kamala Harris honors Jesse L. Jackson at retirement in Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris honored the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson at his retirement celebration at the Apostolic Church of God in Chicago on Sunday, July 16. After decades as a civil rights leader, two presidential runs in 1984 and 1988, Jackson, the founder of Rainbow PUSH, has decided to step down as the organization’s president. Jackson officially transferred leadership to the Rev. Frederick Haynes III of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas.

Rev. Jackson made it very clear that he will still be politically engaged. “I’m not retiring, I’m pivoting to teach young senators and preachers how to fight for social justice,” said Jackson.

Congressman Jonathan Jackson praised his father’s legacy in an emotional speech and also introduced the vice president to the audience.

“Today we celebrate one of America’s greatest patriots. One who deeply believes in the promise of our country. A fighter for freedom and human rights for all people. At the core of Rev’s work is the belief that the diversity of our nation is not a weakness or an afterthought but instead our greatest strength,” said Harris.

Harris followed her statement with a fiery chastisement of those on the right who are currently working to gut voting rights, limit abortion access, dismantle affirmative action, and oppose relief to thousands of Americans who are struggling to repay student loans.

Rev. Haynes emphasized that he is not filling Jackson’s shoes but standing on his shoulders to continue on a path of “changing the rules” when it comes to laws and policies that are unjust.

Take a look at a few pictures from the event below.