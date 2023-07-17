Zion Williamson’s worrisome post prompts prayers from NBA fans

Some basketball fans were on high alert after beleaguered NBA star Zion Williamson posted “Suicidal Thoughts” from Biggie Small’s classic album Ready to Die.

Last week, Williamson sent a post to his five million Instagram followers in the aftermath of the explosive and humiliating news that he was allegedly paying big money for a porn star’s services.

Williamson is also reportedly the subject of a flurry of trade rumors due to his proclivity to get injured and sit out a gang of games. And then there is the matter of his excess weight contributing to his inability to stay healthy since he loves to propel himself off the ground with great frequency.

Hoping Zion gets some help. Depression and suicidal ideation aren’t things you can deal with on your own. You need support systems. https://t.co/NTJKqJCI3l — Craig T🇦🇫🇺🇦 (@TheDrive4Five) July 14, 2023

Williamson posted the cover of of a Biggie Smalls album with the background music of the song “Suicidal Thoughts” on his IG story.

Christopher “Notorious BIG” Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls, raps “I can’t believe suicide is on my f—ing mind,” but keep in mind that Instagram normally shows the lyrics to a song when it’s posted on the platform.

Some fans were concerned enough to request a wellness check on Williamson.

Interestingly, Williamson changed his bio on Instagram that reads “Things Done Changed,” another song on the groundbreaking album.

“I’ve learned to appreciate this process. I can never really put it into words with all the adversity and all the cons, but for me, The Notorious B.I.G. album, Ready To Die, that album lyrically, how he talked about [the] stress [of] what he was dealing with, just feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders and you feel like you’re standing alone. That album really helped me shift my mindset and just find true resolve in the game,” Williamson said, according to Revolt.com.

Despite the fact that Williamson has stated on previous occasions that he admires Biggie — and that 1994’s Ready to Die is one of his favorite albums — folks are nevertheless showing concern for the big man.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.