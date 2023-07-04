Porn star Moriah Mills offered a big bag to sell the Zion Williamson sex tape

According to a report, porn star Moriah Mills is being offered a big bag to sell the sex tape she made with NBA star Zion Williamson.

The beleaguered New Orleans Pelicans power forward has been in personal hell since he had a gender reveal party with his current girlfriend, Ahkeema, in anticipation of the arrival of their first child.

Mills admitted via the blizzard of angry Twitter and Instagram posts that she was ambushed by the Williamson baby news and that she is “really upset” that he dropped her without notification.

Now, it seems as if Mills may have a way to recoup the alleged $100K-a-month retainer that Williamson kept her on in exchange for her sexual services.

According to the Daily Mail, the explicit website Unfiltrd is a subscription-based company that is offering a whopping total of $1 million if Mills sells them the on-camera escapades with Williamson.

The newspaper reported that Unfiltrd believes that the release would catapult Mills to amplified levels of fame that she could not reach on her own.

“Unfiltrd is increasing in popularity due to the onboarding of household names in the adult entertainment industry.” Unfiltrd CEO Stephanie Matto told the publication.

“We are confident that Mills will be able to monetize her explicit content on Unfiltrd in ways that she won’t be able to elsewhere.”

The company believes that the tapes could do for Mills something similar to what it did for Kim Kardashian and her family. Remember, Kardashian was not much more than a socialite friend of heiress Paris Hilton before her sex tape with rapper Ray J sent the entire clan into intergalactic realms of fame.

In the meantime, fans are treated to an official visualizer, replete with a song, that reveals Mills’ side of this salacious saga.

Despite feeling cornered as the Pelicans reportedly scour the league looking for trade partners to dump Williamson off their roster, there are some in the sport who support Williamson.