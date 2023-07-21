Dial up your cool quotient with trendy summer fashions

Check out some statement looks from Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins and more
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / PeopleImages.com – Yuri A

Fashion took it on the chin during the pandemic when many people worked from home in their PJs and sweats. But now that many workers have returned to the office, it’s time for a wardrobe upgrade, and that includes casual wear.

Recently at Terrinee Gundy’s book cover reveal in Atlanta, celebrity friends showed up in style to celebrate the huge accomplishment. Some of those spotted included Tameka Foster, Angela Watts, Gocha Hawkins and Jen Drake.


Each woman wore comfy, stylish outfits and showed that it’s OK to blend business casual at a semi-professional event.

Women are opting for more trendy looks with fun patterns and billowy fabrics.


Here are four of the best casual summer fashion looks from the evening.

Oversized blazer, cropped shirt, baggy pants with sneakers

@tamekafoster | Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Romper in crisp green, blue and white abstract print

@angelaswatts | Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

One-shoulder blue and white sundress with a thigh-high slit

@jennysdrake | Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Collared, long-sleeved pin-striped dress 

@gochahawkins | Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out
