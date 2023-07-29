Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford match is Black excellence in boxing ring

Tonight, two of the greatest fighters of the past decade, unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford vie for the undisputed welterweight champion at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and on Showtime PPV, in a truly a historic battle.

Both undefeated fighters answered questions about why he would be the new undisputed champion Saturday night.

“I’m gonna win because I’m the better fighter,” said Spence, who is 28-0 with 22 knockouts. “I’m better physically and mentally. I’m more durable. I’m gonna break him down and break his will.”

Spence continued to discuss why he would have captured all four welterweight titles Saturday evening.

“He’s gonna find out that my skills are superior,” Spence said. “He’s talented, but when we talk about what my coach teaches, he’s gonna see that I have great offense, defense and stamina. It’s more than just talent.”

Crawford, when asked similar questions, stated why he will be undisputed in an unprecedented second division Saturday night, having achieved the featt previously in the light welterweight division.

“Everything about me is better than Errol,” said the confident Crawford, who is 39-0 with 30 knockouts. “When you look at what I do in the ring, it’s better than what he does. Come fight night, I’m going to prove every doubter wrong. I’m going to show that I’m the best fighter in the world.”

Crawford, who has knocked out all seven opponents in the welterweight division, was queried about whether Spence would be number eight.

“I don’t go in there looking for the knockout, I go in there looking for the win,” Crawford said, before issuing his opponent a warning. “If he gets out of line, he’s gonna be the next one going down.”

Spence replied that he would indeed get out of line, and the trash talk ensued.

So who will ultimately win? This writer is leaning toward Spence, for his career-long dedication to going at the body of his opponents, combined with Crawford traditionally being a low starter. That being said, if Crawford were to be victorious, it would certainly not be a surprise. The only surprise would be an early knockout by either fighter.

Tonight, we will see two Black men who have risen to the top of the sport battle for supremacy on the biggest stage. That is Black excellence in a boxing ring.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and will feature three matchups before the main event.