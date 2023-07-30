Fans shocked as Terence Crawford mauled Errol Spence in boxing match (videos)

Fans are stunned not just by the tour de force exhibition by boxing champion Terence Crawford, but more so by the thoroughness of the pummeling he administered on Errol Spence on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

In what was previously billed as one of the biggest fights of the year quickly turned into a one-sided pugilistic mauling of Spence at the hands of Crawford. who destroyed his opponent with deadly precision punches and relentless offensive assault.

Terence Crawford with Eminem just moments before their iconic ring walk for the Errol Spence fight… pic.twitter.com/uhaaEQWQmy — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 30, 2023

Crawford knocked Spence down to the canvas in Round 2 and twice in Round 7, to snatch away the IBF, WBA and WBC 147-pound titles to go along with his WBO belt.

Crawford, 35, was about to put the bloodied and misshapen Spence to sleep in Round 9 with a blizzard of devastating blows before referee Harvey Dock mercifully ended the punishment at 2 minutes, 32 seconds.

Spence, 33, protested the stoppage but failed to win any round.

By the end of the fight, Spence’s face was a bloody pulp mass that looked almost cartoonish as the following still shot shows.

Who He Beat❓ He beat tf out of Errol Spence..🤷🏽‍♂️ He beat tf out of the establishment..🤷🏽‍♂️ He beat tf out of the most radical & self hating fanbase in Boxing history..🤷🏽‍♂️#Boxing pic.twitter.com/9smYyy86ep — AccordingToBoxing (@AccordToBoxing) July 30, 2023

“Like I said before, I only dreamed of being a world champion,” Crawford told Showtime boxing analyst Jim Gray after his savage beatdown of Spence. “I’m an overachiever. Nobody believed in me when I was coming up, but I made everybody a believer.”

Crawford added that “It means everything because of who I took the belts from.”

Round 7 Crawford absolutely put the BEATING on Spence Errol’s team allowed this to go on TWO more rounds #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/SbeA1diWG4 — Gmane (@GmaneBoxing) July 30, 2023

To his credit, Spence offered no excuses and gave Crawford his deserved props for a scintillating performance in the ring.

“He was the better man tonight,” Spence said during the post-fight press conference, according to ESPN. “He was using his jab, and my timing was a little bit off. He was catching me in between shots. … I make no excuses.”

Seeing how he was routed and embarrassed in the ring, Spence nevertheless said he would fight Crawford again.

“Hell yeah, we got to do it again,” Spence said. “I’m going to be a lot better. It’s going to be a lot closer. It’s probably going to be in December because [the rematch is supposed to happen] before the end of the year.”

Fans, however, believe Spence needs to save his face and skull another blistering beating.

📽️ SLOW MOTION: Terence Crawford's two knockdowns of Errol Spence in round 7pic.twitter.com/duw014IArZ — VIDEOS (@EBVIDEOS) July 30, 2023