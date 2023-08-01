Summer Walker slammed for breaking up with Lil Meech, naming Jayda Wayda

The Summer Walker-Lil Meech courtship has apparently concluded.

Walker made the announcement to her six million followers by posting an Instagram story where she declared she can’t tolerate infidelity.

“Can’t do that cheatin stuff,” she wrote on Monday, July 31, 2023.

In the next post, Walker cryptically referred to Lil Meech, the star of “BMF,” without mentioning his name. Worse to some fans, Walker mentioned Lil Baby’s longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Jayda Cheaves, by throwing some jabs at her for tolerating his many bouts of alleged cheating.

“Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t,” Walker penned. “It was cute though, I wish him the best.”

Jayda Wayda, whose real surname is Jada Cheaves, responded to the public chiding by Summer and threw darts back at Walker.

“I learned my lesson after ONE kid,” Cheaves wrote, referring to Walker’s multiple children. “Mfers round here starting they own trends and tryna insert ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO.”

Cheaves also called Walker a duplicitous person who tries to act like her friend in their DMs but mocks her publicly.

“Mfers stay tryna be cap cool in DMs but weird publicly,” Cheaves wrote. “This is why I be off this s—.”

Dess Dior, Cheaves’ BFF, also stepped in to gather Walker.

“She could’ve got the same point across without mentioning Jayda,” she wrote on her IG page. “We’ve all had our run with a n—- including u! STOP IT.”

Walker’s alleged split from Meech comes a few months after a woman named Anisa Ali Abdu said Meech slid into her DMs, and then later showed herself wearing one of his neck chains.

Walker broached the topics of lying and cheating on her IG Stories within the past 24 hours that fans believe is aimed at Lil Meech.