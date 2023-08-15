Man with folding chair in Montgomery Riverfront brawl raises $260K for defense

The man who went viral smashing the famous folding chair over the heads of a White man and woman during the Montgomery, Alabama, riverfront brawl has raised hundreds of thousands to defend himself.

Reggie Ray’s attorney, Lee Merritt, started a GoFundMe account which has accumulated more than $260K since he turned himself in and was arrested in Montgomery on Friday, Aug. 11.

Ray has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Merritt explained that Ray was “involuntarily roped into the disorderly conduct initiated by a violent white mob,” his attorney, Lee Merritt, said in a statement obtained by “ABC News.”

“Mr. Ray will continue to participate with the ongoing investigation concerning the same and is committed to be forthcoming about his limited role in the brawl.”

While millions of urbanites want to reward, if not memorialize, Ray and the famous white folding chair, Merritt assures the public that the funds will subsidize any upcoming expenditures associated with the brawl.

“Funds raised here will be used to offset the cost of certain damages incurred by my clients and others involved in responding to the chaos at the riverfront,” a post on the page says. “These damages include but are not limited to medical bills, lost wages and earnings, professional services, travel, lodging and expenses.”

Below, Willie D of the legendary Houston rap group Geto Boys, details why he believes Ray did nothing wrong on that infamous day in Alabama.