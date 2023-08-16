Love Gala celebrates Whitney Houston’s contributions to music on her birthday

ATLANTA – Aug. 9 would have been the 60th birthday of the legendary songstress Whitney Houston. While the world will never experience another vocal talent like Houston’s, the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation is working to immortalize the brilliance of Houston by supporting today’s talented youth. The Foundation held a star-studded celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the posh St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta.

This year’s star-studded celebration was hosted by Atlanta-based celebrated news anchor Karyn Greer with special guest Harvey Mason, Jr., president of the Recording Academy.

“It was a beautiful and breathtaking celebration,” said Pat Houston, who serves as executor and president of the Foundation. Guests enjoyed heartfelt performances by Houston family friends and gospel legends Bebe Winans and Kim Burrell, and Houston’s brother Gary. One of the most magical moments of the evening was a presentation by Houston’s longtime mentor and friend Clive Davis, who delivered a virtual presentation to his brightest protege. Davis served as the Foundation’s 2023 chairperson. Legendary songwriter David Foster also presented a touching presentation in Houston’s memory.

Pat Houston gave thanks for some of the amazing items donated to the silent auction, including a virtual meeting with Davis, a dress from country icon Dolly Parton, several items from Whitney Houston’s personal wardrobe, and a Julius Erving, III basketball and jersey package. Celebrities in attendance included CeeLo Green, country artist Blanco Brown, actress Terri J. Vaughn, Trina Braxton and other notable civic and political figures.

Rebirthed in 2020, the Whitney E. Houston Foundation was initially created in 1989 to rebuild lives and restore self-esteem through grassroots programs and initiatives for today’s youth on a global platform. The auction items for the Whitney E. Houston Foundation are still available at www.charitybuzz.com.