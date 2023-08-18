Noname throws Sundial Block Party on the South Side of Chicago

Chicago native and rapper Noname threw a party in the neighborhood she grew up in on Aug. 17, 2023. The “Sundial Block Party” is named after the rappers most recent album Sundial. The block party celebrated the release of that album and also collected book donations for incarcerated members of the Noname Book Club.

The event was organized in 30 days and attracted people from all over the city. Entry was free and a book was the suggested donation. The family friendly event had something for everyone to do. Navy Blue and Alex Vaughn had awesome performances. The DJ sets by DJ Greensllime and Finding Ijeoma kept the vibes going.

Noname’s performance was electric and during the performance of her song “Oblivion” hometown native and Oscar-winning rapper Common came out as a surprise to perform his verse. Common came out later to do his own set.

The Sundial Block Party was executed perfectly.

Check out a few pictures from the event below.