Weekend must-watch list: Oprah, Sinclair Daniel, Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes

The month of August means the beginning of the school year, and it also means new shows to watch. There are a number of them to look out for that are streaming, including some new trailers for upcoming shows. Here’s a look at a few shows to look forward to this weekend.

“Spellbound”

When Cece Parker Jones relocates from a small town in the U.S. to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she’s on top of the world, but things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her aunt Ginger’s apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the “Wizens.”

“Time of Essence”

Oprah Winfrey Network is debuting its highly anticipated original documentary series, “Time of Essence,” on Aug. 18. The five-part, one-hour series is a celebration of the trailblazing magazine that reaches a global community of over 20 million Black women and has revealed some of the most captivating and influential covers of the past half-century.

“The Upshaws”

“The Upshaws” are back with part four, as Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes are ready to make audiences laugh. Jenifer Lewis and Marsha Warfield will also be joining the cast this season, so prepare for nonstop jokes.

“The Other Black Girl”

Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.