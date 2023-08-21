Cardi B, other Black celebrities react to California tropical storm, earthquake

How some of Hollywood’s residents reacted to the rare natural disaster

Residents throughout Southern California witnessed a rare tropical storm over the weekend. Originally planned to be a hurricane, Tropical Storm Hilary touched ground in the area, leaving mass spaces around the region flooded.

Some residents took the moment to dance in the water.


Marcus Coleman, a FEMA senior official, advised residents against the method.

“Please do not go into the standing water,” Coleman told rolling out. “There’s a lot of stuff in there that you don’t want to experience.”


The storm was rare in the area, as the last one in California landed in 1939.

“As noted by President [Joe] Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris, we’re going to continue to take action because we recognize that climate change is happening and the weather events are getting more extreme,” Coleman said. “The frequency, severity and complexity continue to increase day-by-day.”


Coleman advised all residents affected to visit ready.gov to get the necessary information on how to handle the natural disaster.

As far as the top celebrities in the area affected by the storm, Coleman pointed to Sheryl Lee Ralph as a prime example of how to use their platform to keep the people of California safe.


“Throughout the course of the storm approaching, [she] was providing, preparing this messaging for people and encouraging her folks and her fans to take this disaster, as all disasters, seriously,” Coleman said.

On the more comedic side of reactions, Cardi B uploaded a video to Instagram.

“Honey, that Earthquake woke me the f— up,” the superstar rapper said in the clip.

Comedian, writer, producer, actor, and rapper Zack Fox also added his experience from the storm.
“Left my car window down,” Fox posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Hilary got my s— lookin like miss b nasty whip.”

Fox alluded to the adult social media influencer, whose claim to fame came from making content in her car. Producer BNYX asked Fox who Miss B Nasty was.

“She’s a producer,” Fox replied.

DDG also added his perspective.

“A hurricane in California is crazy … it’s time to move,” DDG posted on X.

Nicki Minaj just posted a simple prayer.

While Rocsi Diaz’s response remained simple, too.

