Black man indicted with Donald Trump the only person still in jail (video)

Of the 18 people who surrendered at the Fulton County Jail along with Donald Trump, there remains only one person, a Black man, who was actually thrown behind bars — and he remains there five days later.

Harrison Floyd is the former leader of Black Voices for Trump whom Fulton County prosecutors accuse of engaging in criminality related to the attempted overturning of the Georgia election in 2020.

Floyd was the only person of the group to not negotiate a bond before turning himself in at the Atlanta jail, therefore law enforcement was required to place him in confinement on Wednesday, Aug.

As Floyd reiterated to the judge on Monday, Aug. 28, he cannot afford the exorbitant cost it requires to have legal representation in the election interference case.

“The cost of flying someone out here is typically between $40K to $100K just to retain a lawyer for these charges, and then they charge hourly,” he said wearing his blue jail jumpsuit inside the Atlanta jail. “I cannot put my family in that kind of debt … I cannot afford an attorney for something like this.”

Black Voices for Trump leader Harrison Floyd remains in jail as the only defendant in the RICO case that has no bond agreement. He cannot afford an attorney. pic.twitter.com/HrzfZUnrpv — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 28, 2023

Specifically, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accuses Floyd of harassing county elections worker Ruby Freeman. He and Stephen Lee and Trevian Kutti allegedly mounted a pressure campaign to get Freeman to “reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply,” according to 11 Alive.

The GiveSendGo fund has been set up by sympathetic Trump supporters to subsidize competent lawyers who can mount a defense for Floyd.

“Harrison is very grateful for all of your overwhelming support. Yesterday, at Harrison’s initial hearing where no lawyer was present, the judge denied bond because she said he was a flight risk,” the GiveSendGo page reads. “Harrison is innocent. There is no victim here in this fake case being brought by Fani. Harrison shouldn’t have to post any bond whatsoever. After all, how can he be a flight risk when he voluntarily turned himself in?”