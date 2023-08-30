Big Sean’s foundation and BGCSM host 5th annual DON Weekend

WHAT: Big Sean’s Sean Anderson Foundation in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) hosted the 5th annual D.O.N. Weekend this past weekend. On Friday the weekend kicked off with a private event celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. The night included a DJ Battle, a StockX designed selfie shoe wall with limited edition kicks, and student displays of innovative fashions they have worked on this year.

Saturday’s Block Party in collaboration with Detroit City Council President, Mary Sheffield’s Occupy the Corner, included performances from local talent, dance contests, and access to wrap around service. Amazon gifted a 50k donation to the Sean Anderson Foundation to continue the work and commitment to the Detroit community. The Detroit Pistons also presented Big Sean with an EMMY Award for his role in the team’s “Different by Design” brand campaign commercial.

D.O.N. Panel Talks addressed real topics that were very impactful on mental health, entrepreneurship, and advances in technology. During the weekend families received free school supplies & food, as well as participated in activities, such as rock climbing, skating, live entertainment and more. The weekend’s presenting sponsors were Ally and Amazon. Click here for more photos.

WHO: The Sean Anderson Foundation, Big Sean and Myra Anderson, BGCSM Staff and Board, Detroit City Council President, Mary Sheffield and Occupy the Corner, The Detroit Pistons and more

WHERE: Saturday: BGCSM Diehl Club at 4242 Collingwood St, Detroit, MI 48204.

Sunday: Monroe Street Midway-Downtown Detroit 32 Monroe ST., Detroit, MI 48226

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 25- Sunday Aug. 27, 2023