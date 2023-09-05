YouTuber Charleston White offers vicious bet on Chrisean Rock’s baby

Popular YouTube podcast host Charleston White has previously made some cringe-worthy statements regarding the mercurial couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

But what he said about Rock’s newborn baby borders on egregious and reprehensible, according to fans on social media who heard his prediction about the couple.

Because of Blue and Rock’s inflammable relationship, which is often played out on police blotters and via their car-crash of a reality show “Crazy in Love,” coupled with Rock’s penchant to smoke during her pregnancy, White is waging bets that Rock’s newborn will turn out either “retarded” or “autistic.”

Also, what is also considered objectionable is the bet that the infant does not survive the first nine months of his life.

why would charleston white make a bet on chrisean rock & blueface’s baby 😭 wtf pic.twitter.com/YZZUHqIGWH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 5, 2023

White has risen in prominence recently among social media influencers as a sort of “shock jock” in that he routinely spews outlandish and often repugnant statements. One such example is when he said that if he was Blueface, he would crack Rock on top of her skull if she were to hit him as she has in the past.