Erica Mena responds after getting fired twice for racial slur

Erica Mena, the disgraced reality star who got fired twice in rapid succession for calling a “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” co-star a racial slur, has finally responded.

Mena adopted a humble and contrite stance in the aftermath of letting loose the word “monkey” to characterize the dark-skinned co-member Spice, and then quickly doubled down by barking “blue monkey” during a verbal altercation on a recent episode of the show.

Shortly after the viral video aired, show executives from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” announced that Mena had been terminated without hesitation and will not appear in future seasons. That was followed up with ALLBLK also divorcing themselves from the embattled Mena who is the mother of Black children.

“I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said,” the mother of three said in a statement obtained by TMZ. “I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two Black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven.”

Mena concluded her mea culpa by adding: “That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”

Spice, the object of Mena’s egregious words, has yet to respond, but she did speak up right after Mena let the racial epithet fly on “LHHATL.”

“I’m not being ignorant; I’m not playing victim,” Spice said at the time on her IG page. “I am taking full accountability because you said I experienced the racism because I triggered her. So, is that a new thing now in 2023? It’s OK to receive racism as long as you’re angry? I’m just asking. Feel free to let me know.

“If I looked like this then some of the Black people who are commenting that it’s OK would not be saying what they’re saying,” Spice added. “You can play hypocrite if you want.”