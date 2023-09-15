Weekend must-watch list: Donyale Luna, Bethann Hardison, Carl Jones, Issa Rae

A number of new shows, films and documentaries are debuting this month. If you’re looking for fashion, this week’s lineup has just what you need, including a suspense-filled season premiere on Hulu. Here’s a look at some of the shows and films to watch this weekend.

Donyale Luna: Super Model

Donyale Luna: Supermodel is an HBO Original documentary a Black model who revolutionized the fashion industry. Rolling out spoke with filmmaker Nailah Jefferson and producer Isoul H. Harris about their thought process while making the film and how they were able to capture the essence of Luna.

“Young Love”

“Young Love” is a new series produced by Carl Jones based on the Oscar-winning short film Hair Love by Matthew Cherry. The series, which stars Issa Rae, Brooke Conway and Idrys, looks at a young African American family as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multigenerational dynamics while striving for a better life.

“The Other Black Girl”

Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Invisible Beauty

Fashion revolutionary Bethann Hardison examines her journey as a pioneering Black model, modeling agent and activist in this film. Invisible Beauty is showing in theaters nationwide.