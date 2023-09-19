For the third year in a row, Forbes announced their “50 Over 50 2023” list to highlight women billionaires, business leaders, and innovators. This annual list aims to highlight women who have found success later in life or continue to build on their success.

Here are five women in tech dominating their industry.

Brenda Darden Wilkerson

This executive is the president and CEO of AnitaB.org, which is geared toward diversifying the tech industry by hiring more women and nonbinary talent. Starting the role at 57, she has, six years later, boosted her organization’s membership from 1,600 to more than 75,000 women in tech around the world.

In addition, she founded the Computer Science for All program to help every student in the Chicago Public School system have the opportunity to take computer science classes, according to People of Color In Tech.

https://t.co/t5BIqtZFZc President and CEO @BrendaDardenW has been listed in the 2023 Forbes 50 Over 50 list! The Impact category features change-makers "leaving the world a little better than they left it". 📷 #ForbesOver50 Check out the full feature: https://t.co/AcflHu8IsR pic.twitter.com/RJojMLGmuM — AnitaB.org (@AnitaB_org) August 1, 2023

Lisa Skeete Tatum

This woman in tech is the founder and CEO of Landit, which focuses on helping women and diverse groups increase their chances of success in the workplace through a personalized career plan. The platform has a “one-size-fits-all” mantra, which encourages companies to attract and develop high-level talent.

Over the last five years, at age 55, she has partnered with MetLife, Pfizer, Workday, and more, according to People of Color In Tech.

Thank you, @Forbes, for this amazing honor. It’s not often that we get to pursue our mission and purpose in life and impact the lives of so many in the workplace. https://t.co/qGpwhvTZ2e#ForbesOver50 pic.twitter.com/KDot0Oij6o — Lisa Skeete Tatum (@LisaSkeeteTatum) August 4, 2023

Mae Jemison

As the first African-American woman to travel to space in 1992, she fast-forwarded to the age of 66 and launched the 100-Year Starship Initiative in 2011, aiming to “accelerate the innovations required to get humans to travel to the stars,” according to People of Color In Tech.

She was also able to land funding from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

As we celebrate Women's Equality Day remember you have a place in this world. It's your life. Go on and do all you can with it and make it the life you want to live. #DaringMakesADifference #WomensEqualityDay2019 #WomensEqualityDay #MondayMood #LiveDeeply pic.twitter.com/7jE4e8J3Em — Dr. Mae Jemison (@maejemison) August 26, 2019

Jessie Woolley Wilson

At the age of 60, this executive is known as the president and CEO of DreamBox Learning, which was created in 2010 as an ed-tech platform for children. Some of the skills it teaches are math and reading through its animated-designed platform.

This year, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and Charter Fund acquired the company, according to People of Color In Tech.

Congrats to our CEO @jessieww who has been named a 2023 #ForbesOver50 honoree for innovation in education! We're proud to see Jessie recognized for being a pioneer in education with an unwavering commitment to radically transform learning. https://t.co/O7c1Ney0o2 pic.twitter.com/V22tyztHhV — DreamBox Learning (@DreamBox_Learn) August 8, 2023

Kim Folsom

At age 62, this high-tech executive is a serial entrepreneur who founded Founders First Capital Partners. This company is known as the most significant minority and woman-owned small- and medium-sized business lender, according to People of Color In Tech.

Just last year, she partnered with Vice President Kamala Harris’ office to give 10 billion dollars to assist small businesses.