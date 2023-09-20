Miss Black Michigan wants Black girls to be their own business

Myya Jones, Miss Black Michigan USA 2023, is on a mission to help Black girls reach their full potential. The esteemed activist, hailing from Detroit, is renowned for her exceptional contributions to the realms of business and public service.

As the driving force behind “Do Good Detroit,” a nonprofit dedicated to helping other nonprofits and the community come together, Jones envisions a vibrant, inclusive future where generations unite to cultivate essential life skills, curb violence, and foster a harmonious community.

How has pageantry impacted your life?

Pageantry has been a part of my life for about 10 years. I do it because, one, I believe that when you feel really good about yourself, there’s nothing someone can tell you. I want to boost confidence within young people, particularly young Black women, and I use it as a point to show people that life is bigger than me. I talk about politics and involvement in community impact work because that’s the most important thing here on Earth. But through beauty and feeling great about yourself, you’re able to do more within your community when you feel good about yourself.

What would you tell young Black girls about how an MBA can help with their career goals?

We already know that Black women are sometimes [among] the most discriminated [against] group of people here, so having those degrees attached to your name gives you more credibility. Not saying that we’re not already credible, but the world is how the world is, and we have to be honest about that. When it comes to [professional life], you have access to a wider range of job opportunities, and you also can have access to higher pay as well. So make sure you ask for those raises, and make sure you ask for those positions in which you can grow and develop. Within my program, I studied what I love. I love entrepreneurship, marketing, and design, and I was able to focus on those areas within my program. Find a school that has a program that you’re interested in and don’t just go to school to get the degree, but pick something you’re passionate about.