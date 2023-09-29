Originally facing 19 indictments, Fulton County now has 18 remaining defendants in the racketeering case against Donald Trump and his supporters, who are accused of attempting to interfere with the 2020 election results.

Scott Hall, 59, has entered a guilty plea to five misdemeanor charges and has agreed to testify against the remaining defendants. Hall and the other co-defendants were charged with “entering into a conspiracy to intentionally interfere with the 2020 election results.” As part of the plea agreement, Hall will relinquish his firearms license, complete 200 hours of community service, and pay a $5,000 fine.

The charges against Hall, who works as a bail bondsman, specifically pertain to an alleged breach of voting machine equipment in Coffee County, Georgia.