Drake gives man $50K at his show after girlfriend dumps him (video)

Hip-hop heavyweight Drake has frequently given out expensive gifts to women throughout the duration of his “It’s All a Blur” tour this summer.

This time a scorned male fan was the benefactor of Drake’s kindness when he learned his girlfriend dumped him after he spent his last dime for them to go to the concert.

While on stage at the Kaseya Center in Miami for the final show of his tour, the “You the Best” rapper read the sign from the emotionally crushed fan near the front of the stage. Drizzy decided this was the time to let the man flex on his ex-girlfriend by gifting him “50 bands.”

“Usually I do something nice for a lady … like give away a bag or some s— like that, but my bro right here he said ‘I spent all my savings, buying tickets for me and my ex. But honestly, never mind, it’s really her loss,’” Drizzy said as he read the sign.

“So she ain’t come with you tonight?” he asked. The fan said “no.”

“What the f— is wrong with her? And you in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on?” he asked. Suddenly the crowd started to chant, “f— that b—-.”

“Hold on, that’s a little aggressive,” Drake said to the crowd, imploring them to calm down. “But you know what? She’s gonna feel real f—ed up ‘cause I’ma give you fifty bands so you can flex on her,” Drake told the man as the multitude roared with approval.

Drake gifts $50k to a fan that said his girlfriend left him 💵 #IAABTour pic.twitter.com/ow5qijapTN — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 30, 2023

“That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog. It’s your night tonight. And I won’t say it like y’all said it but f— that young lady,” he said.

