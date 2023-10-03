Cardi B does the ‘mute challenge’ at Beyoncé’s last show (video)

A radiant Cardi B took to social media to share her experience at the closing night of Beyoncé’s monumental Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri.

Making a show-stopping entrance to the cheers of fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the “WAP” raptress epitomized Beyhive chic. She wore a metallic-colored dress and sported dazzling jewelry around her neck, wrists, and ears.

Cardi turned her camera phone on herself as she and much of the packed crowd took part in the viral “Mute Challenge,” a fixture in previous shows of the Renaissance Tour.

As she sang the lyrics, “Look around, everybody on mute,” from Queen Bey’s hit song “Energy,” Cardi went quiet along with most of the fans present. Known for her theatrical gestures and facial expressions, Cardi threw some amusing side glances at individuals who didn’t follow Beyoncé’s instruction to go completely silent.

After the challenge, Cardi joined the enthusiastic audience in singing and dancing to the remainder of “Energy.”