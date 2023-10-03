proclivity

Cardi B does the ‘mute challenge’ at Beyoncé’s last show (video)

Cardi felt compelled to attend the final concert of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour
Cardi B does the 'mute challenge' at Beyoncé's last show (video)
Cardi B (Photo credit: Bang Media)

A radiant Cardi B took to social media to share her experience at the closing night of Beyoncé’s monumental Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri.

Making a show-stopping entrance to the cheers of fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the “WAP” raptress epitomized Beyhive chic. She wore a metallic-colored dress and sported dazzling jewelry around her neck, wrists, and ears.


Cardi B does the 'mute challenge' at Beyoncé's last show (video)

Cardi turned her camera phone on herself as she and much of the packed crowd took part in the viral “Mute Challenge,” a fixture in previous shows of the Renaissance Tour.

As she sang the lyrics, “Look around, everybody on mute,” from Queen Bey’s hit song “Energy,” Cardi went quiet along with most of the fans present. Known for her theatrical gestures and facial expressions, Cardi threw some amusing side glances at individuals who didn’t follow Beyoncé’s instruction to go completely silent.


After the challenge, Cardi joined the enthusiastic audience in singing and dancing to the remainder of “Energy.”

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS