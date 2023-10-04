Shoplifter didn’t want any smoke, so he put it on the store clerk (video)

A store clerk in California faced a terrifying ordeal when a shoplifter set his hair ablaze using stolen lighter fluid.

The incident, captured on surveillance cameras, occurred at Appian Food & Liquor in El Sobrante on Sept. 22. The footage reveals a scuffle between the clerk, identified as Suraj, and the assailant, during which Suraj’s head ignites.

Suraj recounted that a coworker had informed him about the thief, mentioning that the individual had pilfered lighter fluid from the store earlier that day. Upon confronting the perpetrator, Suraj was doused in the face with the fluid and set alight.

“[He] just splashed lighter fluid on my face, and I was so scared in that moment,” Suraj told CBS Bay Area. “I tried to cover his hand, but I don’t know. I don’t remember. He just lit the fire on me. I just rushed to the restroom, and I just splashed water on my face.”

Since the incident, Suraj has remained in the hospital. He is set to undergo several surgeries to treat second and third-degree burns on his face, chest, and shoulder. In relation to the attack, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 38-year-old Kendall Burton. He is detained without bond on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, battery, arson, and robbery.