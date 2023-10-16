Jada Pinkett Smith credits her son for saving her from committing suicide

Amid her marathon revelation media tour, actress Jada Pinkett Smith has let loose some verbal pyrotechnics that have rocked, shocked, and disgusted fans nationwide.

One of the more recent disclosures was that Pinkett Smith’s son, Jaden, introduced her to psychedelic drugs that she says diverted her from a planned attempt to kill herself.

Speaking with People magazine for a cover story, Pinkett Smith divulged she “was in so much pain [due to] a massive amount of depression when she turned 40 in 2011. She said her poor mental state had her seriously contemplating suicide.”

Now 52, Pinkett Smith began creating scenarios to end her life that would not look like a suicide to her children.

“I couldn’t figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan. [The voices were telling me], ‘Just kill yourself. You’re not worth anything, you ain’t sh*t.’ I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident because I didn’t want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide.”

Her life began heading towards healing when she and her son Jaden, 25, had a kitchen conversation after he noticed his mother was in searing emotional pain.

Jada recalled, “I’ve learned how to tune into each one of them and understand their superpowers. And so when Jaden came to me that day, he’s like, ‘Mom, you got to hear this. My friend’s dad, he had this experience. I need you to come in here and listen.’ I’m like, ‘I’m there. What is it?’ And it opened up a whole new world of healing that I’m so grateful for.”

Pinkett Smith added that the psychedelic drug “Ayahuasca helped me; it gave me a new intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before. The suicidal thoughts completely went away.”

Pinkett Smith said she had those same feelings of despondency in her 20s before she met Will Smith on the set of the seminal sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” During those early ’90s, Pinkett Smith said she relied on Prozac to help her cope.

“Once I met Will, I completely abandoned my mental health. I was so intoxicated by him and our dynamic. I really felt like [I was] cured. He became the drug,” Pinkett Smith recalls.

Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you or someone you know needs help.