One of Funny Marco‘s latest interviews has become the talk of social media. Recently, the comedian interviewed rapper G Hebro and producer Southside. The two guests began ignoring Marco, treating him as an afterthought before insulting his appearance. G Herbo eventually threw a cup at Marco before apologizing.

G Herbo throws a cup at Funny Marco 😭 pic.twitter.com/4953V7nHWy — Episodes (@episodesent) October 15, 2023

The interaction made fans call the two guests’ actions rude.

“Ain’t nobody tryna hear dat s— n—-,” @MRBLEUFACE posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to a snipper Herbo poster. “We want a public apology to Funny Marco.”

“G Herbo was sooo rude to Funny Marco and I do not appreciate it,” @DaphOhDil posted on X. “I don’t understand.”

Meanwhile, other users brought up the fact Marco has had an extensive history of publicly pranking other people.

Marco playing victim like he ain’t prank folks in Walmart for 5 years is crazy lol — BIG BLËU (@BleuCapone) October 17, 2023

“Funny Marco career is based off trolling ppl now he gets trolled back by hood n—– and y’all act like he an innocent victim you ppl know y’all pick n choose,” @Beezzleo posted on X.

Other social media users drew a line between what Marco has done and what Herbo and Southside did. Marco also said the duo broke his $30,000 watch.

“Funny Marco trolls, but he not disrespectful and I think that’s what the f— y’all getting misconstrued,” @_jjaaass posted on X. “They called that man all type of b——, talked about his skin, threw a cup at him and broke his watch, and y’all sitting here tryna say that’s how y’all act in Chicago. OK, WEIRDOS.

Amid the viral debate, rapper Anycia provided her two cents.

“Every reaction this interview is getting…is literally the point n y’all did not pass the vibe check. marco smart af lmfao,” she posted on X. “He is actually joking n trolling yall.”

Meanwhile, Marco has had another interview go viral with fellow comedian K Hood.

Funny Marco hilarious man 😂 pic.twitter.com/LL1dFEyyLX — MartinLuther Lean (@InLeanWeTrust) October 18, 2023

Marco also announced he has secured an interview with Nicki Minaj.