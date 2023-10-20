Colman Domingo channels civil rights icon Bayard Rustin in biopic ‘Rustin’

Colman Domingo’s heavily buzzed about portrayal of ground-breaking civil rights activist Bayard Rustin is finally ready to hit theaters.

In a new trailer for Rustin recently released by Netflix, viewers get a close-up peek at the “Euphoria” star as he embodies the man that many are unaware was one of the main organizers of the historic March on Washington in August 1963.

The film explores the fact that Rustin, who faced discrimination living as an openly gay man in the early 1960s, planned the march and received pushback from older Black activists while also energizing young people to get involved. His announcement that Martin Luther King Jr. would be a speaker at the march only helped to further stoke the division.

Audiences will also be treated to a spirited performance from Chris Rock as NAACP leader Roy Wilkins. Directed by George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and written by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black (Milk), Rustin also stars Glynn Turman, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Audra McDonald.

Rustin will be released to theaters on Nov. 3 and will stream on Nov. 17.

Check out the trailer below.