Former ‘Basketball Wives’ star Evelyn Lozada and fiancé call it quits

A relationship solely built in the public eye may come with an expiration date.

Reality TV star Evelyn Lozada has announced the end of her engagement to LaVon Lewis. The couple met on Peacock’s “Queens Court,” but have decided to part ways due to a disconnect and the challenge of a long-distance relationship.

While Lozado resides in Los Angeles, Lewis who is the co-founder of the marketing firm Connect Branding, is based in Atlanta with his family.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Lozado explained that their relationship progressed rapidly, with an engagement occurring just six months after they met. However, as time went on, she felt the need to reevaluate their situation. Despite the breakup, the two remain on good terms and have chosen to maintain a mature and friendly relationship.

The reality star shared a video on Instagram to publicly express her sentiments stating, “We’re good.”

This is not the first time Lozado endured a public breakup, the reality star was once briefly married to Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson in 2012.

Fans of the VH1 reality TV show, “Basketball Wives” in which Lozado stars, will witness the unraveling of her relationship with LaVon throughout the current season. In a recent episode, Lozado tearfully confided in her friend Shaunie O’Neal, revealing that it marked the beginning of the end for her and Lewis.

It is not a secret that their entire romance has been intertwined with reality TV. The engagement with Lozado and Lewis was announced on the show “Queens Court” in March.

Their engagement coming to an end serves as a reminder of the challenges that can arise when relationships are nurtured in the public eye.