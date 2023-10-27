Terayle Hill, actor/producer

Terayle Hill is an American actor, producer, rapper, and entrepreneur. He was born in Los Angeles in 1994 and raised in Moreno Valley, Calif., before venturing over to Atlanta, where he graduated from Clark Atlanta University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Television and Film.

Hill was honored at CAU’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area you work in.

I work in the television and film industry, but I am also the co-founder of a media company called “Everybodies Inc.” with my great friend, Ivan Gaskin.

What does a typical day look like for you?

Typically, my day includes morning prayer and advising [everything] related to Everybodies Inc. If I’m working on a television show or a film, I typically bring my computer and all of my hard drives to work so I can chip away at my day-to-day with Everybodies Inc.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

What makes me excited to get up and work, regardless of how I feel, is because I feel [that] my career and my purpose are in direct alignment, so that’s what makes me get up and go to work. Even when it hurts, I understand that the level of impact that Everybodies Inc. can have on this next generation of creatives can be life-changing for many people. Creativity saved my life, so educating others on how to get from Point A to Point B with their creative endeavors is a passion.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your career?

Life isn’t as personal as it feels. Many of the things that happen to us are really happening around us – and in some cases – happening in favor of us. It’s not until you step out of the dark that it becomes clear that God is always working.

What industries connect to your career choice?

My career has me connected to all things entertainment and media. Musically, I have two projects and have written ten songs in TV and film soundtracks so far. I’ve been blessed to work in some television and film, and gratefully, Everybodies Inc. has me working in basically everything else media-related.

Name your favorite industry role models for success.

My favorite industry role models include Anderson Paak, J Cole, and Jay Z in music; Wesley Snipes and Jamie Foxx in the world of acting; and Nick Cannon, Jay Z, and Ice Cube in the world of business.

Name three books that changed how you saw life that you would recommend to others.

Three books I would highly recommend [are] “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” by Charlamagne Tha God, “Relentless” by Tim Grover, and “Atomic Habits” by James Clear.

Why is lifelong learning important to you?

Lifelong learning is important because if you feel [you] can’t do any wrong, then you won’t do any better. There is always something to learn, and we should be open to learning as life goes on, so we can continuously take part in teaching the people we encounter.