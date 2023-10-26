Veronica James, costume designer

With 14 years in the television and film industry, Veronica James excels at blending creativity, style, and diligence as a costume designer. Known for her work on projects like “Praise This” and “Ambitions,” Veronica recently completed her third costume design role for “Average Joe,” dressing notable actors such as Deon Cole, Robin Givens, and Chloe Bailey.

Beyond her film career, James serves as the Head of Wardrobe at Revolt Studios Atlanta, leading styling for high-profile events and spearheading shows for the network.

James was honored at CAU’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area you work in.

I am a costume designer and wardrobe stylist, a creative professional who plays pivotal roles in visual storytelling through film, television, and fashion. This includes collaborating to craft characters’ appearances, selecting clothing and accessories that convey personality, era, and narrative context. I have become an expert, with an understanding of fashion trends, historical periods, and character nuances.

What did your career path look like?

After graduating, I began my journey based on a recommendation from a fellow alum. Starting as a Production Assistant, I navigated through various roles in the costume department—costumer, buyer/shopper, assistant costume designer, and now, costume designer. Over time, I cultivated a clientele, styling individuals for various events. Notable collaborations include Deon Cole at the Soul Train Awards, Will Packer for personal and red-carpet events, Nephew Tommy for “Ready to Love” on OWN, Angie Martinez for the Michelle Obama special on Revolt, and Kennedy Rue for the MET Gala, Oscars, and other red-carpet affairs.

What has been your biggest career high and your biggest career low?

A career high: designing for “Praise This,” my first feature film. Dressing stars like Chloe Bailey and crafting praise team outfits for over ten groups was both challenging and rewarding. A low point came when [I was] overlooked for a promotion as costume designer on a film, but this setback led to the subsequent opportunity of “Praise This,” turning disappointment into a significant career move.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your career?

One of the most significant lessons a stylist can learn is the importance of adaptability. Fashion and personal style are constantly evolving, and being able to embrace change, stay current with trends, and cater to diverse client needs is crucial.

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

For aspiring wardrobe stylists and costume designers: Network actively—this industry thrives on connections. Be adaptable; flexibility is key in this dynamic field. Embrace challenges with creativity and resilience. Stay updated on trends and industry news. Continuous learning is vital for relevance. Your passion and personality are as crucial as your skills; clients value enjoyable collaborations.