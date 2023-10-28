Keith Lee has been the talk of the town around Atlanta this past week.

The massively popular UFC fighter-turned-social media food critic was in town for a few days and shared his food experience with his 14 million TikTok followers. Lee called out a number of establishments noted for poor customer service throughout Atlanta and saluted the jerk ribs at one local restaurant on the Eastern outskirts of the city.

On Oct. 27, he gave his best review in the city yet.

The Dining Experience on Senoia Road in Fairburn, Georgia received rave reviews. It’s a brunch spot that’s open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

“This is the best brunch I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Lee said. “It’s not even close, in my opinion.”

When he gave his review from his car so people wouldn’t recognize him, he said the customer service was good. After he filmed the review and went in the restaurant with his family, he said it was the best customer service he’s had in Atlanta and gave it a 10-out-of-10.

He tipped $1,000.

The waiter asked if that money was for the entire staff. Lee said, yes, split it among the staff before he tipped the waiter $1,000 for himself.