Will Smith’s former BFF says he walked in on him and Duane Martin having sex

Will Smith’s image is taking even more hits after his former friend blabbed
Will Smith (Photo credit: Bang Media)

As if Will Smith hasn’t taken enough hits to his image following Jada Pinkett Smith’s explosive book, Worthy, or for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Now a former friend and assistant has unleashed new zingers aimed at the Oscar winner and Men in Black star. 


During an interview with Tasha K on her podcast “Unwine With Tasha K,” Brother Bilaal explained that he accidentally walked in on Smith and fellow actor Duane Martin having sex.

“I open the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Brother Bilaal told the YouTuber.


“It was a couch and, um, Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up. Killin’ him. Murderin’. It was murder in there.”

Rumors that Smith and Martin were more than friends have circulated for years. Both men, however, have vehemently denied that they are gay or had sexual relations with one another. And their significant others — Jada Pinkett Smtih and Martin’s ex-wife Tisha Campbell — have also said the rumors were not true.

3 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS