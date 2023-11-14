Will Smith’s former BFF says he walked in on him and Duane Martin having sex

As if Will Smith hasn’t taken enough hits to his image following Jada Pinkett Smith’s explosive book, Worthy, or for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Now a former friend and assistant has unleashed new zingers aimed at the Oscar winner and Men in Black star.

During an interview with Tasha K on her podcast “Unwine With Tasha K,” Brother Bilaal explained that he accidentally walked in on Smith and fellow actor Duane Martin having sex.

“I open the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Brother Bilaal told the YouTuber.

“It was a couch and, um, Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up. Killin’ him. Murderin’. It was murder in there.”

Will Smith's best friend and former assistant, Brother Bilaal, says he walked in on Duane Martin having sexual relations with Will Smith. (🎥@unwinewithtasha ) pic.twitter.com/SBQeiAnwvp — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 14, 2023

Rumors that Smith and Martin were more than friends have circulated for years. Both men, however, have vehemently denied that they are gay or had sexual relations with one another. And their significant others — Jada Pinkett Smtih and Martin’s ex-wife Tisha Campbell — have also said the rumors were not true.