Jada Pinkett Smith comments about Will Smith and Duane Martin’s sex claims

Days after rumors came out about Will Smith having sexual relations with Duane Martin, Jada Pinkett Smith states that they are taking legal action.

During a chat with Tasha K on her YouTube show, Brother Bilaal, who described himself as Will’s ex-personal assistant, said he walked in on the actor having sexual relations with actor Duane Martin.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Bilaal said. “There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him.”

Jada was a guest on The Breakfast Club on Nov. 15 where she was asked about the claims and reiterated a report that said that they’ll be taking legal action over the statements that were made about Will.

Jada Pinkett-Smith confirms that her and husband Will Smith will be taking legal action against the party claiming Will had a sexual relationship with Duane Martin. pic.twitter.com/IxRZUy9Xow — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) November 15, 2023

“Let me just say this, it’s ridiculous and it’s nonsense,” Jada said. “This is a person who tried a money shakedown that didn’t work. We’re going to take legal action because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus just making up malicious stories. That’s actionable, so we’re going to roll with that.”

Jada also gave a backstory on the reasoning why Bilaal is making the claims about Will.

“It’s based around this person’s idea that they in some way were doing business around Will’s book and that they spent money, and they needed to be compensated,” Jada said. “He already tried to do this money shakedown. Will was willing to give him a certain amount and he didn’t take it, so this whole situation is based on that.”