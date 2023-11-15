Will Smith considering legal action over claim he had sex with Duane Martin

Will Smith is said to be considering legal action over a claim by a former assistant he had sex with one of his “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” co-stars.

The Oscar winner, 55, hit headlines on Wednesday, Nov. 15 after Brother Bilaal — who described himself as the actor’s ex-personal assistant — claimed he walked in on Smith romping with 58-year-old actor Duane Martin, who appeared in two episodes of the 1990s sitcom that made Smith globally famous.

A source told TMZ Smith is now “considering taking legal action” over the story — after the actor branded the accusation “unequivocally false.”

“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” Smith’s spokesperson told the outlet.

Martin, who was married to actress Tisha Campbell, 55, from 1996 to 2020, has not spoken out since the release of Bilaal’s interview.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him – it was murder in there,” he said in a chat with social media personality Tasha K on her “UNWINEWITHTASHAK” YouTube show.

He also made comments about Smith’s manhood, comparing it to his “pinky toe.”

Smith – who has sons Trey, 31, and Jaden, 25, as well as 23-year-old daughter Willow – and Duane Martin have worked on a number of projects together over the years and is best known for his stints in the series “LA’s Finest” and the “All of Us” show.

Martin was in two episodes of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1993 and 1995 and had a role in three episodes of the series’ 2022 reboot “Bel-Air.”

Smith’s estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, announced last month she and the actor had been secretly separated for seven years.