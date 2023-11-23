R&B legend Usher left singer-songwriter and rapper Janelle Monae blushing during his Las Vegas residency on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Monae shared videos on Instagram, showing the intimate slow dance and flirtatious interaction between the two artists. The crowd cheered and recorded the moment on their phones.

During the performance, Usher serenaded Monae with his romantic track “Superstar,” as they held hands and danced together. Monae wrapped her arms around Usher’s neck, and they swayed to the music. They later enjoyed glasses of champagne.

Monae, who identifies as bisexual and pansexual, was previously linked to model Stephanie Silva. Her current relationship status is unknown. Usher has been dating Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea since 2019 and has two children with her.

Usher, known for his chart-topping hits, has been a Las Vegas resident since 2022 but plans to move by the end of the year. In an interview with GQ, he expressed his desire to provide women with an unforgettable experience during his residency. He explained that women come to his shows to escape their daily lives and enjoy a weekend of entertainment.

Usher’s upcoming performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show has also generated excitement, with fans speculating about potential collaborations with other music stars.